AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

AHCO has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.14.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.15. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

