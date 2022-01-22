Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

VERO opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.31. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 85.75% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Portaro bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,266,960. 44.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 108.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 102.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

