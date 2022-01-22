AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AGNC Investment have underperformed the industry in the past year. With low mortgage rates and high prepayment speeds, the company is exposed to high reinvestment risk. In anticipation of the Fed’s asset purchase tapering plans, expected spread widening and higher volatility, the company trimmed its investment portfolio. Focus on risk and liquidity management limits prospects of robust returns. Nonetheless, adherence to an active portfolio management policy, entailing prudent asset-selection efforts and timely portfolio adjustment will support growth. Leveraging on the agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) tailwinds, the company is expected to enjoy attractive risk-adjusted returns in the fixed-income markets. Yet, a high hedging coverage ratio is typically detrimental for book value in a low-interest-rate scenario.”

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

