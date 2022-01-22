Teladoc Health, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Shares of TDOC opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.44. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.