Marriott International, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.11.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.