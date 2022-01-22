Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $159.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a 12-month low of $156.52 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Five Below by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

