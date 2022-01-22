KeyCorp Weighs in on Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $74.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $166.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 93.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $838,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

