Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Up to $6.21

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $7.00. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 2,662 shares changing hands.

RBOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

