Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.86.

SBNY opened at $326.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.72. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $152.14 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

