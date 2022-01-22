OSB Group (LON:OSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $582.50

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 582.50 ($7.95) and last traded at GBX 576 ($7.86), with a volume of 619607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 573 ($7.82).

OSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.77) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.77) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.80) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.64) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 545.83 ($7.45).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 530.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 503.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

