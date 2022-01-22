WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading Up 3.5%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.19. Approximately 768,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,233,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. CIBC raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$857.68 million and a P/E ratio of -24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.66.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

