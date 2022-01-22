Short Interest in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Increases By 19.4%

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB stock opened at $242.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $161.10 and a twelve month high of $257.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

