Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,465,400 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 533.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUCOF opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Quálitas Controladora has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

About Quálitas Controladora

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

