Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,465,400 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 533.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QUCOF opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Quálitas Controladora has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $5.40.
About Quálitas Controladora
