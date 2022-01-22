HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 535 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 535 ($7.30) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.28) to GBX 484 ($6.60) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.45) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 501 ($6.84).

HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 519.30 ($7.09). The firm has a market cap of £102.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 455.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 422.26.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($228,890.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

