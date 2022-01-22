Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Gap Up to $85.92

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.92, but opened at $92.26. Matson shares last traded at $91.35, with a volume of 3,608 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $250,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,820. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

