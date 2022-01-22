Bank of America Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $367.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

