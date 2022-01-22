Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Devro (LON:DVO)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 230 ($3.14) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of DVO opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £359.78 million and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.28. Devro has a twelve month low of GBX 165.20 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 230 ($3.14).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

