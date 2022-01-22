Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.77.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 143,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

