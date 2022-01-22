Volution Group (LON:FAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FAN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.64) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Volution Group from GBX 620 ($8.46) to GBX 630 ($8.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

FAN stock opened at GBX 488.50 ($6.67) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 518.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 502.52. The stock has a market cap of £967.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 565 ($7.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

