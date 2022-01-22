Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.28) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRST. Berenberg Bank raised Crest Nicholson to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 410 ($5.59) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 445 ($6.07) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.87) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 390 ($5.32) in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.28) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 412.80 ($5.63).

LON CRST opened at GBX 329.80 ($4.50) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 349.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 380.88. The company has a market capitalization of £847.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 302 ($4.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($6.40).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10.

In related news, insider David Arnold acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($14,244.78).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

