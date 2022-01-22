Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.83. Missfresh shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 115 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Missfresh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $329.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $15,354,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Missfresh during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Missfresh during the second quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Missfresh during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

