Head to Head Review: Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY)

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and Datang International Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -21.16% -3.66% -0.61% Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A

Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Azure Power Global and Datang International Power Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $208.30 million 3.29 -$57.30 million ($1.00) -14.19 Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A

Datang International Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Azure Power Global and Datang International Power Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Datang International Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Azure Power Global currently has a consensus price target of $34.88, indicating a potential upside of 145.77%. Given Azure Power Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Datang International Power Generation.

Summary

Datang International Power Generation beats Azure Power Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

About Datang International Power Generation

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

