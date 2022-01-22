Critical Survey: iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) vs. Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iTeknik and Kubient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeknik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kubient $2.90 million 10.67 -$7.89 million ($0.70) -3.10

iTeknik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kubient.

Volatility and Risk

iTeknik has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iTeknik and Kubient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeknik 0 0 0 0 N/A Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kubient has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 314.75%. Given Kubient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than iTeknik.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iTeknik and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeknik N/A N/A N/A Kubient -268.55% -27.05% -25.10%

Summary

Kubient beats iTeknik on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iTeknik Company Profile

iTeknik Holding Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and launch of new technology and products in the global communications market. It provides wholesale and retail telecommunication services and products through its subsidiary. The company was founded by Fredrick W. Wicks on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

