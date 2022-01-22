Contrasting Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Truxton pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Truxton and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 37.19% N/A N/A Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 21.41% 5.89% 0.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Truxton has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Truxton and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $33.07 million 6.09 $11.15 million $4.85 14.44 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $49.67 million 3.98 $10.02 million $0.94 16.94

Truxton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Truxton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Truxton and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation beats Truxton on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Na

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding company of First Bank Richmond. It aims to own all of the outstanding shares of capital stock of First Bank Richmond The bank company was founded in 1887 and the bank holding was formed in February 2019 and is headquartered in Richmond, IN.

