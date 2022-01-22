Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce $242.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $157.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.15.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,267 shares of company stock worth $24,458,582. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $241.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.55 and its 200 day moving average is $282.69.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

