Capital (LON:CAPD) Given New GBX 134 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 128 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.83) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.69) price target on shares of Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

LON CAPD opened at GBX 90 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.28. Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 57 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £171.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

