Boku (LON:BOKU) Price Target Increased to GBX 270 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.55) to GBX 270 ($3.68) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON BOKU opened at GBX 165 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.92. Boku has a 12-month low of GBX 138 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 212.50 ($2.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £488.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73.

About Boku

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

