Boku (LON:BOKU) Price Target Increased to GBX 270 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.55) to GBX 270 ($3.68) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON BOKU opened at GBX 165 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.92. Boku has a 12-month low of GBX 138 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 212.50 ($2.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £488.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73.
About Boku
