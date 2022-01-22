Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 3,462

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,245 ($44.28) to GBX 3,462 ($47.24) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,850 ($38.89) to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,761.63 ($37.68).

ADM stock opened at GBX 3,171 ($43.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,829 ($38.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($50.57). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,072.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,223.19. The stock has a market cap of £9.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

