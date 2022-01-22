Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.46) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 352 ($4.80) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 314 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 350.20 ($4.78).

LON:BAB opened at GBX 327.80 ($4.47) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 319.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 327. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 197 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 388.47 ($5.30). The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

