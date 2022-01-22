FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issued By Truist Financial

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the technology company will earn $6.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.91.

CHKP opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

