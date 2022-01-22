Truist Financial Weighs in on Cloudflare, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cloudflare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37).

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average is $140.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 36.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $346,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 26,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,355 shares of company stock valued at $107,160,094 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.