KeyCorp Comments on Silgan Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silgan in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Silgan stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

