The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

