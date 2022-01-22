Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tele2 AB (publ)’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $767.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.43 million.

TLTZY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.58.

TLTZY opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

