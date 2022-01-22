Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

SUBCY stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.95. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

