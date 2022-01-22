Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $767.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

