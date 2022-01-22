Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall (LON:NET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.50) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.50) price target on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Netcall stock opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.95) on Thursday. Netcall has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 89 ($1.21). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.34. The company has a market capitalization of £104.05 million and a P/E ratio of 115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

