J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,100 ($15.01) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 902.50 ($12.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 906.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,022.02. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 800.80 ($10.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.38). The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -6.12.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

