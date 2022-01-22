Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Raised to GBX 40

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 38 ($0.52) to GBX 40 ($0.55) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON RSG opened at GBX 19 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.82. The company has a market cap of £209.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 17.05 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 42.52 ($0.58).
Resolute Mining Company Profile
