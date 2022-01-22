Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Raised to GBX 40

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 38 ($0.52) to GBX 40 ($0.55) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON RSG opened at GBX 19 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.82. The company has a market cap of £209.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 17.05 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 42.52 ($0.58).

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

