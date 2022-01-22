SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,277.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SCSKF opened at $19.01 on Friday. SCSK has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56.

About SCSK

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

