SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,277.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SCSKF opened at $19.01 on Friday. SCSK has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56.
About SCSK
