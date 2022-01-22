Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($106.43) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($73.68) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.87) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($128.26) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.96) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,206.82 ($98.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.89) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($109.43).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

