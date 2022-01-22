Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,262% compared to the average daily volume of 353 call options.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SRAX will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price objective on SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SRAX during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

