Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,262% compared to the average daily volume of 353 call options.
Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76.
SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SRAX will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SRAX during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.
SRAX Company Profile
SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.
Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.