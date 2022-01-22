Short Interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Decreases By 19.1%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 470,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PANL stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $171.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.05 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANL. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

