Brokerages Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Million

Brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post sales of $4.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $3.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $18.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.77 million to $20.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $33.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SRRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.10.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

