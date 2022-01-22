Analysts Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Target Price at $74.71

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $55,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.0% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

