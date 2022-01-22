Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALS. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, October 15th. reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

ALS opened at C$16.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$696.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$13.48 and a one year high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

