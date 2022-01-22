Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €9.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.64) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.98) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.79 ($8.85).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €6.94 ($7.89) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.22. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

