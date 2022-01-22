FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Exelixis, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EXEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

EXEL opened at $17.32 on Friday. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

