KeyCorp Comments on Pure Storage, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 410,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 295,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

