SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,450 ($19.78) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,310 ($17.87).

SGRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($16.03) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($16.03) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.90) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,313.70 ($17.92).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,297 ($17.70) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,375.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,285.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,508 ($20.58).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

